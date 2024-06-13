First County Bank CT Sells 23,781 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First County Bank CT reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,781 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.34. 17,168,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,569,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

