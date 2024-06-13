First County Bank CT Sells 44 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First County Bank CT lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.68. 3,379,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,713. The firm has a market cap of $344.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.99 and a 200 day moving average of $350.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

