First County Bank CT Sells 736 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First County Bank CT reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.01. 14,463,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,121,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

