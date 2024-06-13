First County Bank CT Sells 8,116 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,148,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.