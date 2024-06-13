First County Bank CT Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.94. 2,605,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,472. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $92.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

