First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $6.99 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,706,823,673 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,777,823,673.4. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99905758 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $7,339,083,635.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

