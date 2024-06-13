First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 6.1% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in First Solar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $246.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DZ Bank cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

First Solar Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $9.15 on Thursday, hitting $291.56. 2,570,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.11 and a 200 day moving average of $176.18. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.