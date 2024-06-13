First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $344.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $344.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

FSLR opened at $300.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

