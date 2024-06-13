First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,661. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

