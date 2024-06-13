First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. 145,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,969. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
