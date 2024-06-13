First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. 145,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,969. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

