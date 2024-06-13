First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 11,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,456,000.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

