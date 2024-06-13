First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 11,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $21.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
