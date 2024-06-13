First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

FMY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. 14,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $12.23.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

