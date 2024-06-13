First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $73.70. 45,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 92,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

