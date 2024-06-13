First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $73.70. 45,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 92,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.