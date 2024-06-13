First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $73.70. 45,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 92,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
