Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0273 on Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $6.95 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,695,230,326 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,673,946,045.06401 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02822438 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $12,665,999.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

