Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLXS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $41.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.11 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

