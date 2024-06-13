Flight Deck Capital LP Has $10.17 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Flight Deck Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. NU makes up approximately 12.4% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in NU were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 63,021,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,973,000 after buying an additional 7,886,538 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in NU by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,073,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 773,180 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in NU by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $2,582,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in NU by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,261,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 240,129 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 24,189,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,304,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NU. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

