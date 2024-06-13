Flow State Investments L.P. Acquires 48,486 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Flow State Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 193.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for 1.2% of Flow State Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flow State Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Capri worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Capri Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 1,309,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.00. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

