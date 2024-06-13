Flow State Investments L.P. Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU)

Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $30,196,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,670,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $10,049,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,105,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,090,000.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ANSCU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,004. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.