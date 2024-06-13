Flow State Investments L.P. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 382.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 41,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.94. 27,618,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,318,051. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.