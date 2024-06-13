Flow State Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Flow State Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,344 shares during the quarter. Flow State Investments L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 345,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,171. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

