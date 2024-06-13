Flow State Investments L.P. Takes $181,000 Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,417.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,453,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,664,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $171,533 over the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

MHI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.07. 11,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,883. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

