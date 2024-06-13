Forefront Analytics LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. 33,879,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,621,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of -460.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

