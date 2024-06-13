Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases New Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COGT. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

COGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 822,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,423. The company has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

