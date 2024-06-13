Forefront Analytics LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,163,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $106.95. 234,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.