Forest Hill Capital LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 550,229 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,831,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 432,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 696,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 403,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 471,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $804.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

