Forest Hill Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Forest Hill Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,923 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem makes up 3.5% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.99. 590,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

