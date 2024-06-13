Forest Hill Capital LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 29.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 210,137 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period.

Veradigm Stock Performance

MDRX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 96,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

