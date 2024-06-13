Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $14.05 Million in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,000. Masonite International comprises approximately 1.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of Masonite International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,981 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $17,609,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $12,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,283,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 80,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

Masonite International stock remained flat at $132.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $132.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

