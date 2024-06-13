Fort Baker Capital Management LP Sells 247,730 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,730 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 1.06% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 263.6% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 130,207 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

Shares of FREE stock remained flat at $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 203,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,394. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $207.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%.

Separately, Imperial Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

