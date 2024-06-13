Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 822.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vistra by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,643,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,300,000 after acquiring an additional 555,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,285,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,255. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

