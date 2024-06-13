Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $217.81. 10,028,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,897,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $218.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.