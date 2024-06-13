Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 959,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 130,135 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,677,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,820,586. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

