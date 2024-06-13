Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $37.58. 18,513,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,258,096. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

