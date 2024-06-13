Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.95. 1,583,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.01. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

