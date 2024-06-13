Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.26. 40,005,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,062,996. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $307.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

