Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,310,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,399 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,998,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,176,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.58. 202,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,505. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

