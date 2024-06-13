Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.39. 741,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

