Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 24,432 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,879,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,621,320. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

