Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,580 shares during the period. Fortis comprises approximately 1.0% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortis were worth $140,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.32. 277,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $43.84.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

