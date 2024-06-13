Founders Fund VI Management LLC Takes Position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Founders Fund VI Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

CYTH stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,796. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,720.76% and a negative return on equity of 2,741.89%. Research analysts forecast that Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

