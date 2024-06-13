Foxhaven Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,132 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.8% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $167,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

Alphabet stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,749,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,371,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.