Foxhaven Asset Management LP Sells 1,453,493 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,453,493 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 0.0% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,205,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,259,000 after acquiring an additional 135,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,012,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,904,000 after acquiring an additional 239,744 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $20.38. 3,389,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,492,894 shares of company stock valued at $121,296,950 and sold 229,161 shares valued at $15,947,127.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

