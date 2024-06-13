Foxhaven Asset Management LP Sells 72,699 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,699 shares during the period. Clear Secure accounts for 1.6% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.80% of Clear Secure worth $56,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,235. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

