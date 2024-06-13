Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 214.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares during the quarter. Edgewise Therapeutics comprises 1.6% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 4.20% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 228.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30,522 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWTX. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edgewise Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495 in the last ninety days. 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.