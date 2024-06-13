Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Invests $16.06 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,110,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,934,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total value of $658,269.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,909,164.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,389,547. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $8.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.02. 413,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,529. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average of $231.40. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

