Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Purchases 500,000 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 238,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRVI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $71,605.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $71,605.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $610,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,804.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,333 shares of company stock valued at $232,454 over the last 90 days. 24.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

