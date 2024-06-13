Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,135,583 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,135,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,489,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,856,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 565,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,351. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

