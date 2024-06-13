Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,230. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

