Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 481,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

