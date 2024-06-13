Freedom Investment Management Inc. Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock remained flat at $58.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 196,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,827. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.